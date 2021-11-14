I am nowhere close to finishing in my eyes: Lyon

Melbourne

Australian spinner wants to be part of a side that wins a Test series in India

Nowhere close to retiring, experienced Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says one of his long-term goals is to play a “massive role” in a Test series win in India.

“One of the big goals is I’d really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think I can play a massive role in that as well. That’s definitely one of my big goals.”

The Ashes at home, beginning next month, could be Lyon’s last against England but the spinner says he is still hungry and doesn’t see any reason why he can’t go on to play one more in 2025. “To be honest, I don’t see a reason why not,” he said.

“I’ve always said this from day one: if I wake up one morning and don’t have the drive to get better, that’s when I need to walk away.”