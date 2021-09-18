Hasaranga, Chameera add value to RCB: Kohli

Salute to heroes: RCB skipper Virat Kohli with the jersey paying tribute to frontline workers.

Bengaluru

18 September 2021 23:13 IST

RCB skipper Virat Kohli says the Lankan bowlers’ skill-set would be of huge help

RCB captain Virat Kohli believes that Sri Lankan replacements, leggie Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera, add great value to the side.

“Hasaranga and Chameera have played so much cricket in Sri Lanka — they know how to play in pitches like these [in the UAE]. Their skill-set will definitely be of huge help to us in Dubai, as they understand how hot and humid these conditions can be, and how the pitches will play,” Kohli said, at the RCB ‘Blue Jersey’ virtual unveiling event on Saturday.

Hasaranga, Chameera, Australian batsmen Tim David and England left-arm seamer George Garton were signed by RCB ahead of the second leg of the IPL. They replace the unavailable Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa.

Washington Sundar, ruled out due to an injury, has been replaced by left-arm spinner Arshdeep Singh.

“Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who were with us in the first leg, made a decision not to play in the second leg, for reasons which are totally understandable. The guys coming in blend into our team culture very well. Our core group of players are motivated. When I stepped out to practice yesterday after quarantine, I felt like we never went away at all,” Kohli said.

In its opening match of the second leg, against KKR on Monday, RCB will don a ‘Blue Jersey’ to pay tribute to COVID-19 frontline warriors.