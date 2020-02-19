Former Tamil Nadu and South Zone captain P.K. Belliappa passes away

CHENNAI

19 February 2020 21:58 IST

The keeper-batsman skippered South Zone and Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu and South Zone captain P.K. Belliappa passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. He was 79 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Belliappa, who made his debut for Tamil Nadu (then Madras) in 1959, played 94 First Class matches till 1974.

An opening batsman and a wicket-keeper, he made 4061 runs at an average of 29.42 with a highest score of 141 and had 93 catches and 46 stumpings to his credit.

Advertising

Advertising

Former India leg-spinner V.V. Kumar said “I played with him for close to 20 years and he was a great captain in the 60s. Under him we really did well in various tournaments. He was a gritty opening batsman and very good ’keeper who gave valuable inputs to the bowler as well. He was a self-made cricketer and off-the field, the heart and soul of any party.”

Another contemporary, former TN fast bowler B. Kalayanasundaram, remarked “he was my captain when I made my debut in Ranji Trophy and someone who always encouraged players. Once played me in an inter-district match when I was not well and made me bowl just five overs before allowing me to take rest, so that he could then pick me for the State side.”

“I knew him from my younger days as we were neighbours in Harrington Road and used to play with a golf ball. He was a very pleasant person and incidentally, I made my debut in his last Ranji Trophy match,” said former India wicketkeeper Bharat Reddy.

The TNCA president and members condoled the demise of Belliappa in a statement. His last rites will be held in his native place Coorg.