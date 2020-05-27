Fate of T20 World Cup uncertain

No clarity: The wait for the West Indies, which won the World T20 title in 2016, and other teams continues as no decision has been taken on this year’s edition.

ICC likely to delay decision on event; push for postponement from some quarters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach when discussing the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November.

The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown sports calendars into disarray, and cricket is no exception. The future of the marquee event — set to feature 16 teams — hangs in the balance. There have been murmurs of a postponement, either to 2021 or 2022, but the ICC was quick to clarify on Wednesday that it is going ahead with preparations.

Clarification

“The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan. The topic is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting [on Thursday] and a decision will be made in due course,” stated an ICC spokesperson.

The Hindu understands that despite a few constituents of the 18-member Board pushing for rescheduling the event, the ICC is likely to wait for a while, considering multiple factors.

With the National Rugby League in Australia likely to receive the go-ahead, with limited spectators in the stands, the ICC would like to monitor developments and delay its decision till the last minute.

Besides, the fact that the ICC is set to have a new chief in the annual meeting in the next couple of months also means that outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar would be hesitant to impose his decisions on the new regime.

Should Cricket Australia express its inability on Thursday to conduct the event, the ICC will have to schedule it in either 2021 or 2022. India is set to host next year’s T20 World Cup, but is involved in a conflict with the ICC over securing tax benefits from the government. The ICC does not have an event scheduled in 2022.