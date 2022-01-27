Dhoni one of the sharpest minds: Greg Chappell

Role model: Dhoni is a good example of a player who developed his talent and learned to play in natural environs, reckons Chappell.

New Delhi

27 January 2022 00:33 IST

He developed decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers

Australian great Greg Chappell has rated former India captain M.S. Dhoni as “one of the sharpest cricket minds”, saying his decision-making skills set him apart from his great contemporaries.

“By competing against more experienced individuals on a variety of surfaces early in his development, Dhoni developed the decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers. His is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered,” Chappell said. Dhoni began flourishing in the Rahul Dravid-Greg Chappell era, his knock of 183 not out in an ODI against Sri Lanka being the highlight.

