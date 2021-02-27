India vs England | Three Pune ODIs to go ahead, without spectators

Ahmedabad

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra prompted the move

The Government of Maharashtra has given the green signal to the three-ODI series between India and England in Pune next month, barring entry of spectators due to COVID-19 cases being on the rise in the State.



The government clearance was obtained on Saturday when the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) president Vikas Kakatkar along with Mumbai Cricket Association governing council member Milind Narvekar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



“Keeping the seriousness of the current spike in Covid cases in Maharashtra, after inputs from the Honourable Chief Minister, it was decided that permission will be granted for these matches without spectators,” Mr Kakatkar said in a statement.



Pune is scheduled to host all three ODIs of the series on March 23, 26 and 28, with the teams slated to arrive in the city on March 21.

