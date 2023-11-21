ADVERTISEMENT

Country stands with them today and always: PM Modi on team India's cricket World Cup loss

November 21, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - New Delhi

"You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," PM Modi is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and player Virat Kohli during a meeting with the team in the dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, in Ahmedabad on Nov. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian men's cricket team for their 10 consecutive wins in the tournament and asked them to motivate each other as he met them after their loss to Australia.

"India stands with them today and always," the Prime Minister said, sharing a brief video on social media on November 21 of his meeting with the squad soon after the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen," the Prime Minister is seen telling captain Rohit Sharma and champion batter Virat Kohli, holding their hands, in the video.

"Smile, the country is watching you," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi hugged Mohammed Shami, India's most impressive bowler in the tournament, and said he performed very well.

He also interacted with other players and the team's coach Rahul Dravid. He invited them to meet him whenever they come to Delhi.

Seen as the favourite to win the World Cup after they brushed aside all their rivals, including Australia, in the league matches without much difficulty, India lost in the final to the Pat Cummins-led side on November 19 by six wickets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US