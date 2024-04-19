ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI hosts 12,000 cancer and thalassemia patients for Titans' IPL match

April 19, 2024 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - Ahmedabad

In a drive to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the "special invitees", including blood donors and blood donation camp organizers

PTI

In a novel gesture by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has hosted 12,000 cancer and thalassemia patients as "special invitees" during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

The Rishabh Pant-led side raced to a six-wicket win after bundling out the home team for their lowest ever IPL total of 89 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

In a drive to raise awareness about cancer and thalassemia, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the "special invitees", including blood donors and blood donation camp organizers, stated a release.

“This extraordinary gesture will go a long way in raising awareness about cancer and thalassemia, and the challenges faced by those living with this condition,” it stated.

“It also provided the individuals with a much-needed day of fun and entertainment. The excited happy faces were clearly visible, cheering for their favourite teams leading to a unique atmosphere of joy and camaraderie never seen before at the stadium,” it added.

