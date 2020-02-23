Battling the breeze was tough, says Ashwin

Wellington

23 February 2020 20:51 IST

India spinner hopes to have a say in the fourth innings

The breeze almost blew him away, says R. Ashwin, but he continued bowling even as icy winds swept across the Basin Reserve.

“Look, I am not the lightest, but it [the wind] was pushing me across, so it must have been of some significance,” Ashwin said.

Taming the wind

However, he operated well in the tough conditions, invariably bowling against the wind, striving to gain control.

Ashwin said, “On both days, I’ve had to bowl from ends where the breeze was coming against me. And the wind was such that a spinner couldn’t really take any benefit from it.”

The off-spinner added, “So I had to adjust and make the best of what was available. I quite enjoyed the way I bowled and the fourth innings might offer us a little more from the surface.”

Ashwin felt there was plenty of cricket left in the game.

Still time

“There is so much time left. It’s difficult to say what might happen.

“There are six sessions to go and we are not even in a position to say what is a good score to defend.”

On only Mayank Agarwal being able to find the right balance between offence and defence, Ashwin said: “It’s an individual’s gameplan and it’s hard to say that one needs to play in this way in terms of attack and defence. It’s a fine line.”

Plan for Williamson

About having a deep extra-cover for Kane Williamson, Ashwin said, “If you look at Williamson’s wagon wheel, I would have put it right up if it was up to me because Kane, against the off-spinner, always looks to hit through covers. He doesn’t cut or step out much either.”

The Kiwis, he said, comprehended the conditions well. “They hit with the wind.”

At the cold and blustery Basin Reserve, Ashwin has some unfinished business left.