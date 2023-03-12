ADVERTISEMENT

Mehidy shines as Bangladesh claim shock T20 series win over world champions England

March 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - DHAKA

The third and final T20I will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

PTI

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates the dismissal of England’s Chris Woakes during the second T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered with bat and ball as Bangladesh stunned world champions England by four wickets in a second successive upset to clinch the three-match Twenty20 series with a game to spare in Mirpur on Sunday.

Chasing 118 to win, the hosts got off to a disappointing start when they lost openers Litton Das and Rony Talukdar for single-digit scores, before Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy stitched together a 41-run partnership to get them back on track.

Jofra Archer then dismissed Mehidy and Afif Hossain to end with three wickets in his four overs, but Najmul (46) and Taskin Ahmed were able to chase down the target with seven balls to spare.

England bowlers Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed also picked up a wicket apiece.

Earlier, England, who had never lost a T20I to Bangladesh before this series, had struggled with the bat from the outset and Dawid Malan (5) departed early before fellow opener Phil Salt was caught and bowled by Shakib Al Hasan on 25.

Ben Duckett top-scored for the visitors with a run-a-ball 28 but could not push on, after which Mehidy (4-12) ripped through the middle order.

Ahmed scored 11 on his T20I debut as England ended on 117 – their eighth-lowest T20I total.

