Australia vs India | Australia win toss, elect to bat against India in Boxing Day Test

Melbourne

26 December 2020 05:03 IST

While Australia are unchanged, India made four changes to its playing eleven

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the iconic Boxing Day Test, starting here on Saturday.

India brought in Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant and handed out debuts to Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj in place of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha, Prithvi Shaw and injured Mohammad Shami.

India are trailing the four-match series 0-1 after losing the opening day/night Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

The iconic Boxing Day Test, second match of the series, will be India''s 100th game in the traditional format against Australia.

Teams: India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. PTI SSC SSC SSC