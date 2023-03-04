March 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Timing from first meal to last meal was not associated with weight loss in a six-year study. Eating less overall and fewer large meals may be a more effective weight management strategy than restricting meals to a narrow time window, such as intermittent fasting, according to a study ( Journal of the American Heart Association) that analysed the electronic health records of about 550 adults who were followed for six years.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, found that total daily number of large meals (estimated at more than 1,000 calories) and medium meals (estimated at 500-1,000 calories) were each associated with increased weight over the six-year follow up, while fewer small meals (estimated at less than 500 calories) were associated with decreasing weight, as per a release.

Even though prior studies have suggested that intermittent fasting may improve the body’s rhythms and regulate metabolism, this study in a large group with a wide range of body weights did not detect this link.

