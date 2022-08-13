YouTube plans to launch streaming video service

The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform.

Reuters
August 13, 2022 10:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store", the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions.

The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available as early as this fall, the report added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read
The OTT proliferation

With more consumers cutting the cord on cable or satellite TV and shifting to subscription-based streaming services, the planned launch will allow YouTube to join companies like Roku Inc and Apple in a bid to gain a portion of the already crowded streaming market.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Walmart Inc has held talks with media companies about including streaming entertainment in its membership service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app