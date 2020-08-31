Xiaomi to make under-display camera smartphones next year

31 August 2020 11:51 IST

The technology disguises the front camera under the phone screen without ruining the display effect.

Xiaomi said on Friday that it will start mass producing third generation smartphones with under-display camera technology next year even as the first two generations are yet to get well established in mass markets.

The Chinese phone maker claims that the third generation has improved full-screen effect offered via self-developed pixel arrangement.

In addition, Xiaomi has optimised the camera algorithm to match the performance with the conventional camera. The technology disguises the front camera under the phone screen without ruining the display effect, which the company said helps improve the technology and put it in mass production.

The latest technology “allows the screen to pass light through the gap area of ​​sub-pixels, allowing each single pixel to retain a complete RGB subpixel layout without sacrificing pixel density,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

It has achieved same pixel density above the camera as on the rest of the display by doubling the number of horizontal and vertical pixels, it added.

The company claims that its under-display camera technology retains a complete RGB sub-pixel layout without sacrificing pixel density. | Photo Credit: Xiaomi

As a result, the area above integrated camera shows same brightness, colour gamut and accuracy as rest of the display. It also adopts a special circuit design to hide more components and increase the light transmittance of the under-screen camera area.

“Combined with Xiaomi`s self-developed optimization algorithm, the new under-display camera offers a fully updated photography experience, matching the imaging performance of conventional front cameras,” the company said.

The smart-phone maker did not disclose the type of screen or resolution specifications.

Some smartphone makers have been working on developing under-display camera technology with no significant results as yet. Oppo and Xiaomi’s technology, launched last June, failed to commercialise. Vivo’s planned showcasing event was cancelled due to the coronavirus.