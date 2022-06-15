WhatsApp now allows chat history migration from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp feature allowing users to transfer their chat history from iOS to Android devices. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 15, 2022 19:38 IST

The feature is available as a beta for now

WhatsApp is adding a feature that will allow users to move their chat history from Android to iPhone. The chat history migration process will work on a new iPhone or an iPhone that is reset to factory settings. Users will have to install Move to iOS app on their Android device to initiate the account switch.

The Android device must be running on Android 5 or above, and the Apple device on iOS 15.5 or above, WhatsApp support page noted.

Following on-screen prompts users can transfer account information, profile photo, individual and group chats, chat history, media, and settings. But, they will not be able to transfer call history or display name.

After the transfer process is complete, users need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store, then open the messaging app and log in using the same phone number used on their Android device.

Chat history migration from Android to iPhone only transfers a user’s WhatsApp data from one device to the other. Apple users have to enable the iCloud backup option to create a backup of their WhatsApp data. Moreover, WhatsApp data on the Android device will be available until the user deletes the app or wipes their phone.

The Meta-owned messaging service already lets users transfer chats from iOS devices to some Android smartphones. Last September, WhatsApp started rolling out the ability to move chat history from iOS to Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher. Later, it collaborated with Google to expand the feature to several other Android devices, including Pixel phones, as well as other smartphones running on Android 12.

Earlier, WhatsApp had said the ability to “transfer chat history from one operating system to another when switching phones” is one of the most requested features.