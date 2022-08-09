WhatsApp announced the new features will be rolling out for users later this month | Photo Credit: Yuthika Bhargava

WhatsApp announces new privacy features, including leaving groups silently, that will be rolling out later this month

WhatsApp on Tuesday announced new privacy features, following which users of the instant messaging service will now be able to leave groups silently as well as choose who can see when they are online. WhatsApp will also block taking screenshots for ‘view once’ messages.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta said.

Meta owns products such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

With the ‘Leave Groups Silently’ features, WhatsApp users will be able to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone. Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature will start rolling out to all users this month.

“Seeing when friends or family are online helps users feel connected to one another, but everyone has had times when they wanted to check their WhatsApp privately. For the times you want to keep your online presence private, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online,” WhatsApp said in a statement, adding that this feature will start rolling out to all users this month.

Additionally, the instant messaging application will now block taking screenshots for ‘View Once Messages’. It noted that ‘View Once’ is already an incredibly popular way to share photos or media that don’t need to have a permanent digital record. “Now WhatsApp is enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. This feature is being tested and will be rolled out to users soon,” it said.

The company added that the introduction of these new features are backed by a new WhatsApp privacy study which found that 72% of people value being able to speak in an honest, unfiltered way, but more than 47% are only comfortable doing this in a safe, private space.

“For the times when you need more privacy, 51% prefer to stay hidden online to choose who they want to talk to. 91% of people who are aware of blocking features believe they are important. That is why WhatsApp is introducing new layers of protection that enable users to speak freely and have private conversations,” it said.

To spread awareness about the new features, Whatsapp will also kick off a new campaign to educate people, starting with the UK and India.

“At WhatsApp, we’re focused on building product features that empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages. Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private,” Ami Vora, Head of Product at WhatsApp, said.

Ms Vora added that no other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users’ messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat backups. “We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation. And to spread the word about these new features, we’re also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp,” she said.