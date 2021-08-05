Walter Isaacson to write biography of Elon Musk

05 August 2021 14:28 IST

Some of the books Isaacson has written include American Sketches; Einstein: His Life and Universe; Benjamin Franklin: An American Life; and Kissinger: A Biography.

After writing several books including biography of Apple Inc’s co-founder Steve Jobs, American author Walter Isaacson will soon pen a book on Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Isaacson has held prominent positions at Time Magazine, CNN, and the Aspen Institute.

“If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX and my general going on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography,” Musk said in a tweet.

Replying to a user on Twitter, Musk said ‘maybe one day’ he will write his own. Another user wrote -at last someone will penetrate the silent, mysterious, unknowable façade that particular subject projects, to which Musk laughed.

Musk has always been in the headlines for some reason or the other. His tweets have moved cryptocurrency frequently and Musk’s endorsements have benefitted multiple apps.