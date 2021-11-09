upGrad aims to add over 100 online programmes

09 November 2021 18:32 IST

It started with just one program and now has a vast set of online courses across diverse domains to support its learners not just in India but across about 100 countries.

Edtech major upGrad on Tuesday said it plans to add over 100 online programs in the next 24 months.

The announcement comes at a time when the pandemic-driven tech evolution has created a huge demand-supply gap for a skilled workforce within the country.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Advertising

Advertising

upGrad currently offers programs in the areas of Data, Management, Software and Technology, Business Analytics, Law, Digital Marketing, Criminology, Health, and others.

It started with just one program and now has a vast set of online courses across diverse domains to support its learners not just in India but across about 100 countries, upGrad Chief Executive Officer-India Arjun Mohan said.

"Now as we move forward, the new additions which are going to be more focused and niche shall further encourage professionals to upskill online and attain advanced skills without having them to bear the opportunity cost," he added.

upGrad has recently crossed the annual revenue run rate of $210 million in September this year.

Stratzy raises $800,000 in funding Stratzy, an investment advisory platform, on Tuesday said it has raised $800,000 (about Rs 5.9 crore) in pre-seed funding round from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.

The funding will be used to bolster leadership and talent, obtain regulatory permits, and strengthen marketing to acquire new users, a statement said.

Also Read | A symbiotic relationship

The platform currently has over 10,000 users and plans to clock more than one million downloads by the end of 2022, it added.

Founded by Mohit Bhandari (CEO) and Gaurav Sangle (CTO) earlier this year, Stratzy offers data-backed strategies for users to invest in, in partnership with top brokers like Zerodha, 5paisa, Fyers, and AngelOne, amongst others.

“While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities. This is where Stratzy steps in to bridge the gap and offer a simple, user-friendly, and fluid interface that caters to everyone," Stratzy co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohit Bhandari said.

Other investors in the Mumbai-based virtual investment advisory platform include Harsh Shah (Co-Founder, Fynd), Farid Ahsan (Co-Founder, Sharechat), and Archana Priyadarshini (General Partner, PointOne Capital).

Bengaluru-based startup Cora Health raises ₹4.6cr in seed round led by IAN Bengaluru-based nutrition and health foods marketplace Cora Health on Tuesday said it has raised ₹4.6 crore in seed funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN).

The round was led by angel investors Vishnuraj Kunjur, KRS Jamwal, and Ajay Upadhyaya, a statement said.

Other investors who joined the round include Tholons Capital, Family Office of Apurva Parekh (Executive Director, Pidilite Industries Limited), and Kushagra Pant (MD, Nomura), it added.

Earlier this year, Cora Health had raised ₹1.95 crore in a pre-seed round, it added.

The startup plans to utilise the fresh funds to improve its tech and engineering capabilities that will help Cora Health in expanding its customer base and gaining a healthy share of the wallet of existing customers, the statement said.

Founded by former Flipkart colleagues Snigdha Kumar and Shrijit Venkatesh, Cora Health was launched in 2020 with a vision to simplify the wellness journey of millions of Indians looking to improve their health through suitable dietary and lifestyle choices.

“We are adding a new leaf in our journey by building our core team to reach 10 million users in the next three years. We are on track to grow our revenue by 3-4x by the next year. This fundraise will further enable us to achieve our goals as we envisage to be the front-runner in guided health and nutrition e-commerce,” Cora Health co-founder Snigdha Kumar said.