Twitter's revenue, adjusted earnings drop about 40% in December

March 04, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

Twitter reported a drop of about 40% year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for December 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal

Reuters

File photo of the Twitter homepage | Photo Credit: AP

Twitter Inc. reported a drop of about 40% year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after several advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk took charge of the company on October 27, resulting in a 71% drop in advertising spending on Twitter during December, data from advertising research firm—Standard Media Index showed.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk, who warned in November about the possibility of the Twitter going bankrupt, said in December that the company was on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Twitter made its first interest payment in January on a loan that banks provided to help finance billionaire Musk's purchase of the social media company last year.

