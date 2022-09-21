Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

The online music company announced last week that it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong

Reuters HONG KONG
September 21, 2022 12:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of the logo of China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are due to start trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company's Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday.

The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue, it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
China
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app