Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

A file photo of the logo of China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are due to start trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company's Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday.

The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue, it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.

