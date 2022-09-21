Tencent Music shares set to open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

ADVERTISEMENT
China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are due to start trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company's Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday.
The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue, it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.
