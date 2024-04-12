Sony unveils PlayStation Plus games lineup for April

April 12, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Sony has revealed the full line-up of its PlayStation Plus Games Catalog additions for April 2024. A total of 16 games are joining the library; 13 games will be available in the Games Catalog for both Extra and Premium members, while three will be exclusive to the Classic Games Catalog, accessible only to Premium members.

All games will be available on the service on April 16, except ‘Tales of Kenzera: Zau’ and ‘Animal Well,’ which will launch straight onto the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog on April 23 and May 9, respectively.

PlayStation Plus Games Catalog Additions for April 2024

Animal Well

Explore a dense interconnected labyrinth and unravel its many secrets in a surreal, puzzle-box world of platforming adventures.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau An EA-published, Surgent Studios-developed 2.5D story-driven, action-exploration game shaped by Assassin’s Creed actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief.

Dave the Diver A hit ocean exploration and adventure game from MintRocket, which tasks players with diving into the mysterious blue hole and uncovering its secrets.

Oddballers

A multiplayer party game where each round is a new and over-the-top type of dodgeball.

Construction Simulator It offers players a fleet of vehicles capable of constructing anything the mind can imagine.

The Crew 2 Allows players to explore all of the United States of America by land, sea, and air.

Raji: An Ancient Epic An action-adventure game set in ancient India where players take on the role of Raji, a young girl chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm.

LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame Lets players work through a collection of levels and collect dozens of different characters, upgrades, and more.

Nour: Play With Your Food An experimental food art game with no goals or objectives, encouraging players to have fun and play with food in curious ways.

Deliver Us Mars Takes players to the Red Planet for a dangerous new mission involving plenty of puzzle-solving.

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers It offers similar gameplay to LEGO Ninjago but with a cast of Marvel characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and more.

Miasma Chronicles It takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where players must join Elvis and his robotic older brother on a quest.

Stray Blade

An RPG focusing on melee combat.

PlayStation Plus Classics Games Catalog Additions for April 2024:

Alone in the Dark

The New Nightmare: A survival horror franchise with a whole new feel.

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2 The Hidden Empire: An action-packed Star Wars game with cumbersome vehicle controls.

MediEvil

The original 1998 version for the original PlayStation, offering a classic experience.

