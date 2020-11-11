Sony to enter the drone market with Airpeak

11 November 2020 13:47 IST

The Japanese technology company said it intends to support video creators and obtain regular feedback from drone users as it prepares for the launch of Airpeak in the spring of 2021.

Sony Corp. on Monday announced its new drone project with Airpeak. The electronics maker did not reveal any specifications of the drone it is building.

Sony said that its new brand of drones will help further evolve and create value “through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies.”

The company shared a link to the Airpeak’s website, and said it will post information on the project.

Sony is already collaborating with some companies that specialise in surveying, civil engineering and construction. The company has also created three-dimensional data using aerial imaging.

Commercial drones industry is growing and already has a good number of players. It is currently dominated by China’s DJI, which recently launched 4K drone DJI Mini 2.