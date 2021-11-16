Snapchat inks deal with Sony to add more songs

16 November 2021 15:02 IST

The camera-focused platform added Sounds into its AR lenses to expand the music experience of Snapchatters, an acronym for its users.

Snapchat has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to add their artists’ music into the app’s Sounds library.

The company said over 200 million people engage with augmented reality every day, and the sound lenses will create an immersive experience for its users.

Snapchat will also roll out Sound Lenses with a pre-selected song embedded into the lens. The lens will transform pictures to appear as if users are singing a song.

To find lenses with Sounds, users need to look for Lenses that have a musical note icon on the Lens icon.

“These new Sound Lenses will make for a more immersive music experience, and open a proven and powerful way for artists to share music on Snapchat,” Snapchat said.

The company has been striking partnerships and rolling out features to compete with short video-format TikTok. It inked a deal with NBCUniversal for access to audio clips from movies and TV shows.