Samsung sets up its seventh AR-VR lab in IIT-Jodhpur

20 November 2020 15:53 IST

The curriculum will include Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality, with special emphasis on touch, haptics, taste, smell, robotic interfaces, telepresence and brain-machine interfaces.

Samsung India inaugurated the seventh Samsung AR-VR Innovation Lab at IIT-Jodhpur today, to train students on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and making them job-ready.

“Samsung Innovation Lab will help students leverage the growing digital technologies market and develop their talent,” said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

“As AR and VR is finding applications in diverse fields like education, industrial design, robotics, infrastructure management and medicine, students of different programs of the institute including those of Medical Technology can take advantage of this facility,” said Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur.

The course will run for 14 weeks through classroom lectures, assignments and lab room sessions, self-study and mini projects.

It will be conducted by Samsung engineers and IIT-Jodhpur professors, and a batch of 30-35 bachelor students would be trained per year.

The new set up takes the total count of such labs under the Samsung Digital Academy initiative to seven.

Samsung has so far set up six Samsung Innovation Labs in IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati.

This initiative is a part of Samsung’s commitment towards the government’s Skill India mission and Digital India initiative.

Samsung Digital Academy is the company’s initiative aimed to bridge the digital divide and proficiency gaps in the country by skilling students in new technology.