Ray-Ban's parent company suffers ransomware attack

24 September 2020 20:47 IST

Worldwide operations of the world's largest eyewear company were affected, although no employee or user data was lost.

Sunglasses maker Ray-Ban's parent company Luxottica was attacked by a ransomware on Sunday, information security manager Nicola Vanin confirmed in a Linkedin post.

The breach led to the temporary shutdown of operations in Italy and China.

The Milan-based company employs over 80,000 people and houses popular eyeglasses brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Ferrari, Bulgari, Chanel and Armani.

A ransomware is a malicious software that infects systems and demands their users money for it to work again normally. The malware can creep into systems through infected links, emails or by accessing other websites.

Users said the websites for Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, EyeMed, and Pearle Vision stopped working on Friday, Bleeping Computer, a cyber news portal, reported.

Other Luxottica portals like 'one.luxotrica.com' and 'university.luxottica.com' were also under maintenance.

Luxottica had a vulnerable Citrix ADX Controller device, popular among ransomware threat actors. When exploited, the vulnerability provides access to a network and credentials that can be used to spread further through the network, security firm Bad Packets stated.