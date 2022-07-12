Nothing Phone (1) launches tonight: A preview of its features, and target | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing will unveil its first-ever smartphone tonight, and with it, the real test for the tech startup begins

Known as Nothing Phone (1)/Phone One, the smartphone aims to bring minimalistic design and clean UI. The phone will be launched globally tonight and will be sold via Flipkart in India.

Nothing, the UK-based tech startup, is the brainchild of Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder. With the investors coming in and crowdfunding, the startup geared itself for its next phase of journey and announced Phone (1) in March 2022.

Nothing Phone (1) tries to keep itself simple and that is why the company isn’t just going after the numbers. For example, it has incorporated dual rear lenses in Phone (1), asserting that more doesn’t mean good as well. The Nothing Phone (1) features a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor supported by another ultra-wide lens. The company says that the main lens gets OIS and EIS support, useful during shaky conditions or on the move shooting.

In terms of design, Nothing brings Glyph interface with Phone (1). The interface brings notification lightings on the back of the phone. It glows while receiving call, messages and during charging. You can also customize the notification LED as per your likings. The bare-back panel design adds quirkiness to the Nothing Phone (1).

The Phone (1) will feature punch-hole design with a 6.55-inch OLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone uses Snapdragon 778 G+ coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal space. There could be an 8GB/128GB variant as well for the larger audiences. The phone will run on Nothing OS.

Nothing Phone (1) is going to use a 4,500mAh battery bundled along with a 33W charger inside the box. It’s going to get the Type-C charging port.

Overall, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to get a price tag between Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. The company claims that it has already got over 2 lakh pre-orders for the Phone (1).

Nothing aims to eat up the market share of OnePlus with the Phone (1) in the initial premium segment with its claim to being simple, but unique.