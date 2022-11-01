Nokia G60 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate launched | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HMD Global on Tuesday launched the new Nokia G60 5G smartphone built out of recycled materials. The 5G phone has a 100% recycled polycarbonate back and 60% recycled polycarbonate frame, the company claims.

The Nokia G60 5G features triple rear lenses having a main lens at 50MP. It is being supported by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Nokia G60 5G has an 8MP selfie lens.

The Nokia G60 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Nokia G60 gets Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. The 5G smartphone comes with a 20W charger for a 4,500mAh battery. The Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM device with eSIM support.

HMD Global, the seller of Nokia phones in India, promises three years of OS and monthly security updates, as well as two years of warranty with the Nokia G60 5G smartphone.

The Nokia G60 5G supports 5G NSA architecture deployed by telcos and also supports Jio True 5G SA network.

The Nokia G60 5G will sell at ₹29,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant in Black and Ice colours starting November 8 across online, offline channels, and on the company’s website.

“Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series. It brings longevity promises to the many, not the few to help people keep their devices for longer which allows more customers access to 5G technology and the opportunity to future-proof their phones,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP- India & MENA, HMD Global.