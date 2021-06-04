Morgan Stanley partners with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation

04 June 2021 12:03 IST

The collaboration aims to modernise Morgan Stanley’s IT environment for clients, employees and developers.

Leading global financial services firm Morgan Stanley and technology giant Microsoft announced a cloud partnership to support the former’s digital transformation and push the financial services industry forward.

“Bringing together Morgan Stanley’s financial services engineering expertise with Microsoft’s cloud and industry-specific experience, our partnership will empower innovation for the industry while ensuring stringent compliance and regulatory guidelines are met,” Scott Guthrie, VP, Cloud & AI, Microsoft, said in a statement.

Microsoft will provide the New York-based company a secure and compliant platform with data privacy at the centre to support the firm’s cloud transformation and help it scale across natively integrated platforms. The collaboration aims to modernise Morgan Stanley’s IT environment for clients, employees and developers.

The duo will focus on developing and designing new application infrastructure by bringing together common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, and financial industry-specific components and standards. The companies’ engineers will also collaborate on requirements and capabilities across the latest technology to drive client- and business-centric innovation in financial services.

The scope of the partnership extends beyond cloud service, and will create additional collaboration opportunities in the financial services industry focused on the modern workplace and broader developer experience, according to their joint statement.

Their teams will jointly work on enhancing subsequent adoption of GitHub, enabling the financial services firm to leverage a comprehensive, fully integrated cloud SaaS-based development environment and DevOps toolchain.