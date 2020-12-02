Microsoft’s new enhancements to Teams Calling. | Picture by special arrangement.

Microsoft has announced a number of new features to Teams Calling, aimed at improving the calling experience for its users.

The tech giant has made changes to the Calls app, making it easier to access the dial pad, call history, voicemail, contacts, and settings through a single interface. It has also introduced a way to spot potential spam calls when answering incoming calls on Teams.

The company further added that Teams will digitally attest outgoing calls to prevent these calls from being rejected by external recipients. Moreover, through automatic reverse number look-up, Teams users will be able to see the name of the caller when they are receiving calls.

The platform is also getting CarPlay support, and will allow Teams users to place and receive calls in the car. This will give them access to Siri and their vehicle’s built-in controls to manage Teams calls.

Further, using the new call merge feature, Teams users will be able to merge network (PSTN) and internet (VoIP) calls, allowing them to easily combine conversations.

Microsoft will also enable call transfer feature between mobile and desktop with an easy-to-use interface on the Teams app. Plus, it will allow users to set data limits for their video calls with different settings such as cellular, Wi-Fi, or always, based on network availability. These two features will be available in early 2021, the company stated in a blog post.

Additionally, Teams Admins can now select OneDrive or SharePoint as the default recording storage location with improved integration between the platforms. This will allow quicker access to transcripts, sharing with external guests, and greater storage capacity, Microsoft noted.

The software giant said it is also bringing low-cost phones with Teams Calling in early 2021. These devices integrate with the Teams phone app offering core Teams capabilities.