Microsoft to end support for Internet Explorer and Legacy Edge in 2021

18 August 2020 17:55 IST

The company said that customers’ own legacy Internet Explorer 11 apps and investments will continue to work.

Microsoft will terminate its support for Internet Explorer 11 across Microsoft 365 and other services by this time next year, the company said in a blog post.

Beginning August 17, 2021, Microsoft’s online services such as Office 365, OneDrive and Outlook will not be supported by Internet Explorer 11. Additionally, from November 30 this year, the Microsoft Teams web app will not support IE 11.

People who wish to access Microsoft 365 apps and services through IE 11 after the announced dates will either fail to connect or will have a degraded experience. However, customers’ own legacy IE 11 apps and investments will continue to work.

Advertising

Advertising

“We believe that Microsoft 365 subscribers, in both consumer and commercial contexts, will be well served with this change through faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more, Microsoft said.

The company will also end support for its existing legacy edge desktop app from March 9, 2021 after which the version will not receive any security updates. The new chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser, which was released in January will manage the user traffic.

Microsoft said that millions of users have upgraded their home and work browsers to the new Microsoft Edge and new devices and future Windows feature updates will contain the new Microsoft Edge.