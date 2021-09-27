Messaging app Signal down due to hosting outage.

27 September 2021 12:24 IST

The company’s status website said it is experiencing technical difficulties and is working hard to resolve service as quickly as possible.

Messaging app Signal was down for some users on Monday after the app was hit by an outage that interrupted its services.

People trying to open the app were also getting the same in-app error messages.

"Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service," the company said on Twitter. "We're working on bringing it back up."

According to outage tracking website, DownDetector, users began reporting network problems at 11:05 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The issues were reported from many parts of the world including the United States, Europe, and Hong Kong. Users reported most problems with the app, sending messages and server connection.

Signal’s popularity soared earlier this year after WhatsApp’s change in terms of service raised privacy concerns. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also recommended the app in a Tweet.