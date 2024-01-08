ADVERTISEMENT

CES 2024 | McAfee unveils advanced deepfake audio detection tech

January 08, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

McAfee unveiled “Project Mockingbird”; an advanced AI-detection capability aimed at identifying misleading AI-generated content

The Hindu Bureau

McAfee Corp. announced its AI-powered deepfake audio detection technology, known as Project Mockingbird, at the Consumer Electronics Show, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

McAfee Corp. announced its AI-powered deepfake audio detection technology, known as Project Mockingbird, at the Consumer Electronics Show, 2024.

The proprietary technology is designed to make it easier for consumers to identify and defend against the use of AI-generated audio to launch phishing attacks.

Threat actors are increasingly making use of sophisticated and accessible Generative AI tools to create highly convincing scams, such as using voice cloning to impersonate a family member in distress, asking for money.

Also Read: Explained | What are voice deepfakes and how are they used? 

ALSO READ
CES 2024 | What to expect from the consumer electronics show

Other scams often called “cheapfakes,” may involve manipulating authentic videos, like newscasts or celebrity interviews, by splicing in fake audio to change the words coming out of someone’s mouth; this makes it appear that a trusted or known figure has said something different than what was originally said.

McAfee’s Project Mockingbird technology uses a combination of AI-powered contextual, behavioral, and categorical detection models to identify whether the audio in a video is likely AI-generated. The technology has an accuracy rate of 90%, the company shared in a release.

“With McAfee’s latest AI detection capabilities, we will provide customers a tool that operates at more than 90% accuracy to help people understand their digital world and assess the likelihood of content being different than it seems,” Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee, said.

The first public demonstrations of Project Mockingbird will be available onsite at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024.

