Jack Dorsey says his biggest regret is Twitter became a company

Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

Reuters
August 27, 2022 14:40 IST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee in the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twitter founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted Thursday that he regrets the social media platform became a company.

"The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company," Dorsey tweeted in response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.

Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey said that it should be "a protocol" and that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company.

If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like email, which is not controlled by one centralized entity, and people using different email providers are able to communicate with one another.

Twitter is embroiled in multiple struggles.

The company has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter. A former executive turned whistleblower has accused Twitter of misleading federal regulators about its security measures to protect against hackers and spam accounts.

