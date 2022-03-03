Instagram adds automatic captions to videos

Instagram automatic captions for IG feed videos. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 03, 2022 18:56 IST

Users on the photo and video sharing platform will have the option to turn the auto-generated captions on or off.

Instagram it has added a new feature to display automatic captions for IG feed videos on the platform.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

“It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram said in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

The auto-generated captions will be available in 17 languages initially with more to come in the future, according to the Meta-owned firm. Its rival TikTok had introduced automatic captions last April.

Users on the photo and video sharing platform will have the option to turn the auto-generated captions on or off, Instagram said, adding that the captions will be on by default for creators on the platform.

For creators, the company had recently introduced subscriptions, a monetisation feature that enables them to develop better connections with their followers and grow their recurring monthly income on the social media platform.

Last December, micro-blogging platform Twitter had also introduced automatic captions feature for videos with support for more than 30 languages.