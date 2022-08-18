Indian apps, games record 200% increase in active monthly users: Google Play

There has been an 80% increase in consumer spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play

PTI New Delhi
August 18, 2022 17:06 IST

Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users in 2021 compared to 2019, a Google Play official said in a blog post on Thursday.

Google Play Partnerships Director Aditya Swamy in the blog said there has been an 80% increase in consumer spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play.

"Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users and an 80% increase in consumers spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. Local developers are also finding global audiences with Indian apps and games seeing a 150% increase in time spent by users outside India in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play," Swamy said.

Unicorns powered by apps

Swamy said that India has crossed a major milestone of 100 unicorns, and a significant portion of these as businesses powered by apps.

He said the enterprising and thriving ecosystem of developers and startups in the country has helped Google Play, which has completed 10 years in India, create a vibrant ecosystem of amazing apps across categories.

"Especially in the past two years, we have seen apps across categories such as education, payments, health, entertainment, and gaming witness stupendous growth," Swamy said.

He said that there has been great momentum in gaming too with Ludo King becoming one of the first Indian games to cross 500 million downloads.

Swamy said more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content and more than two million developers work with the organisation to build their businesses and reach people across the globe.

