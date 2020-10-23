India smartphone market rebounds to record high in a single quarter

23 October 2020 16:57 IST

The recent geopolitical rift between India and China did not impact the purchase decisions of mass market customers

Smartphone shipments in India rebounded to an all-time high in a single quarter as online sales surge.

The shipments jumped to 50 million units in the quarter ending September, growing 8% from the same period in the previous year, according to data from app intelligence firm Canalys. The shipments had shrunk in the last quarter ending June when it was a little over 15 million units.

Although shipments of almost all vendors increased, online channels had the most important role in the sales due to the festive season.

"Ongoing sales at Amazon and Flipkart are a clear indication that despite the economic downturn, India’s penchant for a good smartphone, and a good bargain, remains intact, ” said Adwait Mardikar, analyst at Canalys.

The Indian government’s reduced restrictions after a three-month lockdown has created the perfect atmosphere for sustained growth, Canalys noted.

It said that when India remains physically disconnected, the smartphone has become a necessity not only for social connection, but also for sectors like entertainment, education, banking and payment.

The recent geopolitical rift between India and China did not impact the purchase decisions of mass market customers, said Varun Kannan, analyst at Canalys.

Chinese brand, Xiaomi remained the market leader, shipping 13.1 million units, growing 9% compared with the previous year.

Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo were the other players in the top five.

Chinese vendors contributed 76% of the total smartphone shipments this quarter, growing from 74% a year ago.

The Chinese smartphone brands have tried to project that they are all important stakeholders in the economic future of India, according to Canalys.