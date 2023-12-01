Maintaining a photo library can be a daunting task for many. It is harder for those who use an iPhone along with a Windows laptop to capture, store and edit photos.
While Apple has, over the years, made it easier for users to connect their iPhone to Windows laptops to transfer files through the iTunes app, there are other methods that users can employ to seamlessly transfer their photos. These include using the iTunes app, iCloud transfer or simply using File Explorer.
Use iTunes to shift photos to the Windows’ built-in Photos app
For this method, you should have the updated version of iTunes installed on your Windows laptop and the connecting cable. It can easily be found in the Microsoft Store.
Connect your iPhone to the Windows laptop, then open iTunes app.
If this is the first time you are connecting your iPhone to the PC you will have to tap Trust on the iPhone, and enter the passcode or Face ID.
Wait for the device to appear within the iTunes app. This might take several seconds. Once done, the connected iPhone will show up within the left column of the app.
Use Windows File Explorer to import images from iPhone
Use the Photos App on Windows to import images in files
Additionally, users can also use iCloud, if they want to avoid using a wired connection. For this, users will have to ensure photos on their iPhone are synced to iCloud. Users can then log in to their iCloud accounts using any web browser on their Windows PC to access and download files. Using iCloud to transfer photos, however, may be the slowest option depending on the internet connection.
