Maintaining a photo library can be a daunting task for many. It is harder for those who use an iPhone along with a Windows laptop to capture, store and edit photos.

While Apple has, over the years, made it easier for users to connect their iPhone to Windows laptops to transfer files through the iTunes app, there are other methods that users can employ to seamlessly transfer their photos. These include using the iTunes app, iCloud transfer or simply using File Explorer.

Use iTunes to shift photos to the Windows’ built-in Photos app

For this method, you should have the updated version of iTunes installed on your Windows laptop and the connecting cable. It can easily be found in the Microsoft Store.

Connect your iPhone to the Windows laptop, then open iTunes app.

If this is the first time you are connecting your iPhone to the PC you will have to tap Trust on the iPhone, and enter the passcode or Face ID.

Wait for the device to appear within the iTunes app. This might take several seconds. Once done, the connected iPhone will show up within the left column of the app.

Use Windows File Explorer to import images from iPhone Connect your iPhone to the PC. Unlock the iPhone and Trust the PC On your PC open the Windows File Explorer and browse through the connected devices Once the iPhone is located, it should be listed on the left panel under “This PC”. If the iPhone does not show up here, disconnect the device and reconnect it. Once the iPhone is located, right-click to access the drop-down menu. Here you will find the “import picture and videos” option. You can choose between selecting individual photos and videos you want to transfer or choose to “import all new items”. You can choose to Review, Organise, and group items to import, if you want to copy select images to your PC. You can also select the option “Erase after importing” if you want to delete the photos from your phone when the process is complete. Click “Next”. This will automatically copy all the images on your iPhone onto your Windows PC. Use the Photos App on Windows to import images in files Connect your iPhone to your windows device using a USB cabl.e Unlock your iPhone and click allow on the prompt ‘Allow this device to access photos and videos’. Click on the Start button on your Windows device and select Photos to open the photos app. Click on the import option on the photos app. You can select individual photos and videos or choose to “import all new items”. Click “Next” and your windows device will start copying all the images from your iPhone onto your Windows device.

Additionally, users can also use iCloud, if they want to avoid using a wired connection. For this, users will have to ensure photos on their iPhone are synced to iCloud. Users can then log in to their iCloud accounts using any web browser on their Windows PC to access and download files. Using iCloud to transfer photos, however, may be the slowest option depending on the internet connection.

