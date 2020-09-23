Homegrown social app Chingari crosses 30 million downloads

23 September 2020 12:52 IST

Chingari said it has also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with.

Made-in-India short-video sharing platform, Chingari, has announced that it has crossed more than 30 million downloads.

The social app said in a statement it achieved the feat in a matter of three months, with content creators making a beeline to join it.

Chingari said it has also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with.

Advertising

Advertising

The “highest percentage” of Chingari users are in the 18-35 years category, it said.

In addition to English and Spanish, the Chingari content is available in Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu, the statement said.

Apart from India, the Chingari App is steadily increasing its user base in the UAE, the United States, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, it added.