Google’s new experiment is Shoploop, a mobile video shopping platform

18 July 2020 21:12 IST

Google claims that the shopping experience on Shoploop is more interactive than buying on other e-commerce sites where one can just scroll through images, titles and descriptions.

Google is testing a video shopping platform, Shoploop, to help consumers spot a product, get expert reviews and buy, all in a single platform.

Consumers switching between different apps and websites while making a purchase triggered this new idea of interactive shopping. For example, users may find a product on Instagram, jump to YouTube to see a demo or tutorial, and then move to an e-commerce site to complete the purchase.

This was the original insight for a new experiment, said Lax Poojary, General Manager, Shoploop.

The video platform has creators displaying and giving demonstrations of products like nail stickers, hair products or makeup.

Google claims to provide product reviews from real people who are experts in a particular area. Consumers can either save the product to buy later or complete the purchase from the merchant’s website. One can also share videos with their friends and family and follow their favourite Shoploop creators.

Currently it is starting with products in categories like makeup, skincare, hair and nails. Users can check out the shopping experiment by visiting shoploop.app which is now available only on mobile devices. Google is working to bring it to desktop users soon.

Poojary said that they are now working with content creators, publishers and online store owners in the beauty industry to develop the content and provide them a platform where they can review and recommend products and help consumers shop directly from their videos. Content creators or store owners in the beauty industry can apply through the website to be an exclusive Shoploop creator.