Google updates Workspace to incorporate remote work needs

A part of Google’s Workspace will be dedicated to essential frontline workers such as nurses, grocery store associates and warehouse employees.

Google is updating its productivity and collaboration software Workspace to cater to frontline and remote workers as the pandemic changed work dynamics globally.

The service includes apps like Gmail, Chat, Docs, business-grade support and advanced security features for organisations to better communicate with their employees via mobile phones.

Google said frontline workers can digitise and streamline their work as it has made it easier for business teams to build custom AppSheet apps directly from Google Sheets and Drive.

The tech giant has also added the ability to use Google Assistant with Workspace, allowing users to check their calendars, join meetings and send a message using voice command.

According to Gartner survey of companies that Google cited, 90% plan to allow employees to work remotely at least part of the time despite the adoption of COVID-19 vaccine.

As more organisations opt for flexible, hybrid work models, Google is introducing new features in Workspace to move along with the trend. Segmented working hours, recurring out-of-office entries and location indicators will let employees share their availability and location.

While a new feature named, ‘Focus Time’ will limit notifications during event windows to minimise distractions and let workers concentrate more. Besides, Google will show Time Insights to users and they can assess how they are spending their time.

In the coming months, Google will add a few more features to make connecting and collaboration equitable and accessible. That includes, creating second-screen experiences in Google Meet so that people can participate in chat, polls, and Q&As, from any device, no matter where they are.

For people who join meetings from their mobile phones, the firm is rolling out mobile tile view that will allow users to see more people at once, while split-screen and picture-in-picture support on Meet mobile will help them to chat or browse Gmail without missing the visual thread of a meeting.

Google is also enabling live streaming across multiple Google Workspace domains within the same organisation.