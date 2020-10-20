Google updates Assistant features, adds Zoom and dark mode

20 October 2020 16:28 IST

Besides adding features to Assistant smart displays, Google rolled out Lending DocAI, its first dedicated tool for mortgage industry.

Google is updating look and features of its Assistant smart displays with a new home screen. The search-giant will update Smart displays such as Nest Hub and other made by third party companies with dark mode and ability to set up multiple accounts on Google assistant devices.

In addition to this, Google will add Zoom to Assistant-enabled smart displays later this year.

“As we expect more of our smart home devices, Smart Displays are increasingly becoming a hub that entertains and connects the whole home and whole family, all day (and night) long,” Google said in a blog post.

Dark theme will change the colour scheme of the interface while providing with visual and touch access. Users can keep the classic Light Theme or set to “Automatic'' so that the display adjusts naturally based on the ambient light or when the sun rises and sets.

Additionally, Google will now allow users with separate personal and work accounts to see all upcoming events and meetings in one place by allowing them to set up multiple accounts. Just say, “Hey Google, join my next meeting”, to participate in a meeting, whether it’s a personal yoga class or a conference call.

Google has changed its home screen design to incorporate contextual information depending on a user’s habits and time of the day. For instance, “Your morning” will show a reminder for first meeting, a run-down of the morning news and a glance at the weather ahead.

The new visual layout also has a “Home control” page, to control the connected devices throughout the house, from turning off the lights in the bedroom to taking a look at who’s at the front door.

A tool for mortgage businesses

Google said it enables mortgage applications to be easily processed across all stages of the mortgage lifecycle, and accelerate time to close in the loan process. By using data access controls, it reduces the risk of implementing an AI strategy.

“Our goal is to give you the right tools to help borrowers and lenders have a better experience and to close mortgage loans in shorter time frames, benefiting all parties involved,” Google said.

“With Lending DocAI, you will reduce mortgage processing time and costs, streamline data capture, and support regulatory and compliance requirements.”