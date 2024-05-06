ADVERTISEMENT

Google to ban advertisers from promoting deepfake porn services 

May 06, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Google will update its policy banning advertising services that help users create synthetic content that has been altered or generated to be sexually explicit or contain nudity

The Hindu Bureau

Google is updating its ads policy that will prohibit sites or apps using generate deepfake pornography to promote their services on its platform. | Photo Credit: AP

Google is updating its ads policy that will prohibit sites or apps using generate deepfake pornography to promote their services on its platform. Such services include instructions on how to create deepfake pornography, endorsing or comparing deepfake porngraphy services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Google has a ban on sexually explicit ads, but the company hasn’t banned advertisers from promoting services that people can use to make deepfake porn and other forms of generated nudes, which the company is looking to fix with the updated policy.

The change will go into effect on 30 May, and any ads violating the policy will be removed. The company will use a combination of human reviews and automated systems to enforce the policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Indians have come across deepfake content online and worry about cyberbullying: Report

The move comes as some apps that facilitate the creation of deepfake pornography have gotten around the existing policy by advertising themselves as non-sexual on Google ads or Google Play Store, while advertising themselves as tools for creating sexually explicit content on porn sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The creation and use of sexually explicit material to extort users has witnessed an uptick, with the FBI, last year, issuing an advisory against schemes that involved blackmailing people with AI-generated nudes.

Deepfake porn has also been the subject of legislative action. Earlier last month, the U.S. House and Senate introduced an act that would establish a process through which victims can sue people who make or distribute non-consensual deepfakes.

Deepfakes have also emerged as a matter of concern in countries where elections are being held in 2024. Reports of the use of AI-tools to spread misinformation have been reported in India, and the U.S. In both the countries deepfake videos and fake voices were used to spread misinformation amongst voters. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US