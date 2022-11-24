Google testing full emoji reactions in messages, report

November 24, 2022 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Google is testing a full emoji picker panel for some users, according to a report from The Verge. The panel appears when users tap the “plus” icon that brings up the full emoji picker organised by category.

Recently used reactions appear at the top.

The full emoji reactions panel replaces the seven default emojis that users could react with earlier.

The expanded emoji reactions appear to be limited at the time, with only some users having access to it.

The extra reactions are messy right now, depending on the communication standards supported by users’ smartphones.

Emoji reactions appear to be working fine if both parties are using the RCS standard that Google has been pushing for some time. However, on Samsung devices, the app shows reactions as a separate message, the same is also the case for iPhone users.

Google had earlier tested new delivered/read indicators and photo picker redesign in Google Messages.

