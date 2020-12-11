Google improves search in Drive app for Android, iOS

11 December 2020 14:36 IST

Mobile app users with the latest version of Google Drive will be able to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches, doing away with the need to repeat the same search in the queries.

Google has added new features to Google Drive mobile app in Android and iOS to let users search quickly and efficiently.

In addition to this, users will be able to view and select intelligent suggestions as they type, including suggestions for people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.

For features to work, users must enable Web and App Activity for their account. Once updated, users can find their files in Google Drive by searching for the title, file contents, PDFs, or other files stored on the Drive using improved search within the search bar.

According to Google, finding files quickly and easily on phone helps ensure users that they can still share, review, collaborate, and create, wherever they are.

The new features will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Non-profits customers.