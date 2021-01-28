Google ends development of its VR painting app

28 January 2021 13:58 IST

The app that let users make digital sculptures, using virtual reality controllers as brushes, is now open sourced on GitHub for developers who wish to learn how the project was build.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has pulled plug on another virtual reality app, adding to the series of AR/VR apps it has shut down in the last year one year.

The Mountain View-based firm has ended the active development of Tilt Brush, its virtual reality painting application.

Advertising

Advertising

The app that let users make digital sculptures, using virtual reality controllers as brushes, is now open sourced on GitHub for developers who wish to learn how the project was build.

They can use, distribute and modify the Tilt Brush code with the license under which it was released. While the app will not have any new updates, currently published version of Tilt Brush will be available in digital stores for users with supported VR headsets.

“We want to continue supporting the artists using Tilt Brush by putting it in your hands,” Google said in a blog post.

“This means open sourcing Tilt Brush, allowing everyone to learn how we built the project, and encouraging them to take it in directions that are near and dear to them.”

However, Google changed a few things in order to release the Tilt Brush code, but the company said it has documented the process of adding those features back in its guide.

Google acquired Tilt Brush in 2015 and since then the app has received interesting updates over time. It has now joined the list of discontinued Google VR projects such as Daydream VR headsets, and Google Cardboard.

More than a month back, Google shut down Poly, its 3D object library. But shifting these apps to open sources is a good idea for people who use these products.