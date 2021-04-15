Google Assistant can now help find iPhones too

15 April 2021 17:59 IST

Once opted in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, users will hear a custom ringing sound, even when the phone is on silent or Do Not Disturb mode.

Google on Wednesday said its AI-powered virtual assistant can now help users locate a lost iPhone. Google Assistant’s find my phone has been available to only Android users. Now, Apple phone users can say, “Hey Google, find my phone,” to Nest smart speakers or smart displays, to find their iPhone.

In addition to this, Google Assistant can now help users order takeout as well. Once users finish online takeout order and click on “check out”, the Assistant will automatically navigate the site and fill out contact and payment details saved in Google Pay, synced to Chrome Autofill. However, the feature works only with select restaurant chains Google has partnered with.

Next, sunrise and sunset routines for smart home devices are now available globally. Based on location, users can automatically have their living room lights turn on and the sprinklers start when the sun goes down. Time and specific actions can be customised as users want them to trigger.

Google has also added a dedicated section in Ready-Made Routines to highlight popular “suggested actions” like “Tell me if my battery is low” or “Tell me what happened today in history.” Users can also add a “shortcut” icon to Android home screen for favourite Routines.

User can also get some inside scoop from Google Assistant. To hear some predictions ahead of the red carpet, they can simply ask, “Hey Google, what are your Oscar predictions? or “Hey Google, who do you think is best dressed at the Oscars?”