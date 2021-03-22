Google adds real-time, automatic captions for the web

22 March 2021 14:10 IST

Real-time captions can be useful for people with hearing difficulties and for those who wish to access the video content in a noisy environment.

Google has rolled out new feature that automatically generates real-time captions for media with audio and video on its browser.

The feature is available across social and video sites, podcasts and radio content, personal video libraries such as Google Photos, embedded video players, and most web-based video or audio chat services.

Google explained the captions in Chrome are created on the device, allowing them to appear as the content plays within the computer.

Besides, Live Caption also works offline, meaning users can caption audio and video files saved on the hard drive when playing them on Chrome.

To turn on the feature, go to Chrome Settings, click on the Advanced section, then go to the Accessibility section. It supports English language currently and is available globally on Windows, Mac and Linux devices. The feature will be soon available to ChromeOS.