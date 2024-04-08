April 08, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Realme is quite keen on meeting the demands of and improving its market share in the sub-20k segment with the launch of Narzo 70 Pro. Priced at ₹19,999, the 5G phone offers a Sony IMX890 primary camera, Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 120Hz AMOLED display to compete with the Realme 12+ and the Lava Blaze Curve 5G.

Design

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro ditches the vegan leather back of its predecessor, the Narzo 60 Pro, in favour of a matte and glossy rear panel design. The Glass Green colour variant reviewed here looks premium and elegant with its understated yet striking appearance. The glossy portion of the back panel is a fingerprint magnet, quickly accumulating smudges over time. The metallic frame, too, attracts fingerprints and starts to look rough with use.

The rear side houses the circular camera module, which has become a signature element for Realme phones. The in-display fingerprint scanner works flawlessly. The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR emitter at the top, along with a secondary microphone. The bottom houses the SIM tray, primary microphone, Type-C port, and a speaker grill. The power button and volume rockers are located on the right side, while the left side is bare.

Display

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro boasts an impressive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 16.7 million colour display, offering a 100% P3 Color Gamut for accurate and vibrant colour reproduction. This display not only delivers fluid scrolling and animations but also offers a stunning 2400x1080 resolution and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colours. With a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, the display remains legible even under direct sunlight.

Moreover, the Narzo 70 Pro rainwater smart touch is a very practical feature wherein, using the screen’s scanning data, the display can determine whether the screen or hands on the screen had water on them, allowing for seamless operation in wet conditions.

OS

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro comes equipped with the Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. The user interface offers a sleek and intuitive experience, further enhancing the device’s overall performance. Additionally, Realme has taken a thoughtful approach by reducing the number of unwanted pre-installed apps, a move that is sure to be appreciated by users seeking a clutter-free and streamlined software experience.

Processor

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, based on the advanced TSMC 6nm process, the same we saw in Realme 12+. This octa-core 64-bit processor features two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz, striking a perfect balance between performance and power efficiency. Complementing the impressive CPU is the Mali-G68 GPU, which further bolsters the device’s image processing and graphics rendering capabilities. Available in configurations of 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G offers ample memory and storage options to cater to diverse user needs.

The Narzo 70 Pro boasts a stainless-steel vapour chamber, a graphite heat dissipation system, and a 7-layer heat dissipation architecture, ensuring optimal thermal management even during gaming sessions. We played games like BGMI and Pokemon Go and were satisfied with the output the phone gave with no major frame drops which is a good thing considering the price of the phone. Moreover, the innovative air gesture controls allow users to navigate and interact with the device using gestures.

In GeekBench 6 benchmarks, the phone achieved scores of 955 in single-core and 2408 in multi-core tests, reflecting the good capabilities of the chipset. It also scored 2341 in the GPU test, indicating decent graphics performance.

Camera

At the heart of its camera setup, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, has a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, which boasts the largest sensor size in this price range, coupled with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 2x in-sensor zoom. This combination ensures bright, clear, and detailed images.

The main camera’s optical image stabilization plays a crucial role in reducing the likelihood of blurry shots during motion capture, significantly reducing shakiness and noticeably improving the success rate of capturing sharp images, even in challenging situations.

For those who appreciate a wider perspective, the Narzo 70 Pro features an impressive 112° ultra-wide 8MP camera with a focal length equivalent to 16mm. This ultra-wide lens is good for capturing wide shots with an expansive field of view, while the f/2.2 aperture ensures impressive low-light performance, making it a versatile addition to the camera array.

When it comes to night photography, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G shines and delivers decent images. Realme’s advanced night mode algorithms further enhance the camera’s low-light performance, leveraging techniques like multi-frame noise reduction, multi-exposure stacking, and AI-powered scene detection to produce bright, clean, and noise-free night shots.

While the Narzo 70 Pro 5G’s portrait imaging capabilities may not be groundbreaking, they are certainly impressive for the price range.

At the front, the phone features a 16MP front-facing camera, which is a relatively high resolution for a selfie camera at this price. The selfie camera delivers detailed images with a good amount of colour balance. Another plus is that the selfies are not altered thus allowing them to maintain the tincture of originality.

Battery

Realme Narzo 70 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage time for users on the go. The phone is capable of lasting 1-1.5 days with moderate usage. Complementing the battery is a 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology, which allows you to charge the device from 0% to 100% in 50-55 minutes.

Verdict

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro does its job effectively in the sub-₹20,000 segment and the availability of air gesture makes it more accessible. It packs a punch with its tried and tested Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, which Realme seems to be a fan of. The real standout is the camera setup, which is great at this price point. Overall, the phone offers a well-rounded performance making it an interesting choice for consumers seeking a feature-packed smartphone on a budget.

However, the phone cannibalises the Realme 12+ 5G launched with almost the same specs.

