Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC

March 17, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

Qualcomm announced a new seventh generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: fanjianhua

Qualcomm on Friday announced a new seventh generation mobile platform, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, that claims to upscale CPU and GPU performances, low-light photography and 4K HDR recording, AI experiences, 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The U.S.-based chipset maker said that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 achieves up to 13% improved power efficiency across the system for extended daily use.

The Qualcomm Kryo CPU clocks peak speeds up to 2.91GHz, for over 50% improved performance, while the Qualcomm Adreno GPU provides double the improvement in performance, it claims.

The new SoC supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS). It also features Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX for low latency music streaming.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features an 18-bit triple ISP that allows users to capture 30 images and merge the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, more colourful photos after dark. The new chipset can support up to 200MP resolution and staggered HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.

Powered by the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 can offer download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps, the company claims. For the first time in the Snapdragon 7-series, this platform includes support for 4G/5G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) so consumers can utilise two SIMs. It can support Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps.

Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will be adopted by OEMs including Redmi and Realme, with commercial devices expected to be launched this month.

