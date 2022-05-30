OnePlus Nord Buds review: Economical and efficient

OnePlus Nord Earbuds

May 30, 2022 12:49 IST

With its comfortable fit, satisfactory sound, IP55 dust and water-resistance, and an excellent battery life, OnePlus’s latest TWS offers bang for your buck

These days, smartphones mutate faster than viruses capable of causing a pandemic. First, we get a regular version. Then, a pro version. Next, an update of that pro version. A few months – or sometimes, even a few weeks later, we get a budget version. Then, a slight variation of the budget version… And, all this within one brand. OnePlus is one of the perpetrators of this overfeeding of smartphones.

So, when the company announced its latest audio device, Nord Buds, one groaned, “Now, apart from the smartphone deluge, we will also have a flood of audio devices.”

After using the earbuds, however, there is not much to complain about. For, despite the economical pricing (₹2799 on the OnePlus site), the Nord Buds exceeds the expectations you generally have of budget-friendly wireless earbuds.

The Nord Buds’ design is different from the other earbuds the company offers. Their thick, ice cream stick-like stems with a matte finish make them distinct from the other OnePlus buds, which look similar to AirPods. At 4.82 grams apiece, they are also lighter than AirPods Pro (5.4 grams). A circular silver spot on the outer stems, apart from adding to the design, doubles up as a touch spot for controls – a tap for pause/play/picking calls and a double-tap for skipping a soundtrack.

The buds fit well, too. If the default eartip does not, then, you can use one of the three differently sized eartips included in the box.

I used the earbuds while walking, running, working out, and once in the shower (the fall of water was mild) to test the IP55 rating, which means your device protected from dust and low-pressure jets of water from all directions. The IP55 rating is not a common feature in other similarly priced wireless earbuds.

I felt no discomfort wearing it for close to four hours. You can continuously wear them for much longer as OnePlus promises seven hours of continuous playback. The case (which is a tad too bulky), overall, gives you a 30-hour playback time. And, the charging is swift too. A 10-minute charge yields a five-hour playback time.

If you connect the buds to a OnePlus phone, you can adjust its settings, customise controls, and make EQ changes. For other phones, you can do the same after installing the HeyMelody app.

Despite the absence of active noise cancellation, it does a good job of isolating you from the outside noise. In fact, do not listen to anything heavy on full volume while walking on a street lest you will crash into a bicycle – I neither confirm nor deny that this actually happened to me.

The only grouse with the earbuds is their mics are not good enough. Every time I called someone – on the phone, Zoom, or Whatsapp – the person at the other end could not hear me well. Otherwise, this is another value-for-money product from OnePlus.